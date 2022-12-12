Rainbow baby on the way! Diana Jenkins confirmed she’s pregnant after previously suffering a devastating miscarriage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, replied to an Instagram user who wished her well after Page Six reported the pregnancy news on Friday, December 9. “🙏🙏🙏🙏 long way to go but thank you,” Jenkins wrote in the comments section of a video showing off her elaborate holiday decor.

In response, the fan encouraged her to take the experience “one day at a time.”

Jenkins later shared a glimpse of her fiancé, Asher Monroe, playing with their 2-year-old daughter, Eliyanah. “@ashermonroe Christmas is here to stay 😊🎄🎅🎉🎄,” the Bravo personality captioned the sweet footage of Monroe, 34, spinning around with the toddler on his back.

RHOBH costar Kathy Hilton commented, “Congratulations!!!!❤️,” and Jenkins replied with three red heart emojis.

Along with Eliyanah, the reality star shares son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins. During a season 12 episode of the Bravo hit, Diana opened up about experiencing a pregnancy loss after conceiving her second child with Monroe.

Speaking to costar Kyle Richards, the entrepreneur revealed on the June episode that she found out she was pregnant again less than six months after Eliyanah’s birth. A consultation with her doctor revealed a complication, and Diana had to deliver a stillborn baby in order to avoid a possibly dangerous infection.

The conversation went on to cause tension between the Halloween Kills actress, 53, and Sutton Stracke, who attempted to connect with Diana over their shared experiences.

“I’m so sorry that you lost your baby. … I’m just trying to reach out to you because I understand this in a way,” the Georgia native, 51, told the RHOBH newcomer during a July episode. “I’ve lost two babies.”

The Little House on the Prairie star quickly interjected, saying, “You’ve lost two babies? I’ve never heard this before. … I love you, but this feels like bulls—t.”

Richards continued to question her costar: “You’re going to say you lost two babies? Out of the blue, you say that. We don’t know that!”

The heated exchange didn’t sit well with fans, many of whom called out Richards’ “audacity” to not believe Stracke. The Halloween actress attempted to clear the air via social media as the footage sparked backlash.

“When Diana was sharing her story about having a miscarriage I was taken aback because I felt like Sutton wasn’t letting Diana have her moment to share what she had just recently gone through,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in July. “I had obviously had a few drinks and didn’t express myself clearly & I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether.”

The New Celebrity Apprentice alum explained: “When I woke up the next morning I thought about what happened the night before and I realized that maybe Sutton was sharing her story with Diana to connect with her in some way. I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her. … Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on.”