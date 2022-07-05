It appears Kyle Richards is going to have a lot to explain when the Wednesday, July 6, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs. Bravo fans are calling out the OG’s response to Sutton Stracke opening up about her past miscarriages during a heated conversation with Diana Jenkins.

The Wednesday, June 28, episode of the reality show ended in the middle of Kyle’s attempts to mediate a conversation between her castmates.

“I’m so sorry that you lost your baby. … I’m just trying to reach out to you because I understand this in a way. I’ve lost two babies,” the Georgia native tells the newcomer after Diana told her costars about her recent pregnancy loss.

The Halloween Kills star is quickly skeptical. “You’ve lost two babies? I’ve never heard this before,” Kyle says.

“I’ve had two miscarriages,” Sutton responds. “It’s a very personal thing.”

Kyle, however, doesn’t let up. “I love you, but this feels like bulls—t. … You’re going to say you lost two babies? Out of the blue, you say that. We don’t know that!”

Sutton subsequently explains that she’s trying to “reach” Diana on a “human-level” despite their past differences. The newest Housewife is not interested in making up with Sutton, however, after she called her “soulless.” Sutton then calls Diana a “motherf—ker,” which prompts Kyle to grab the store owner.

“When it comes to miscarriages, it’s really mean,” Sutton says when Kyle continues to stick up for Diana. “You’re saying that you didn’t know that I had miscarriages?”

“Why would we know?” Kyle asks. “Listen, she lost a baby. You did not. [Or] maybe years ago, I don’t know. This was recent.”

#RHOBH Preview: WTF…? Kyle doesn’t believe Sutton had two miscarriages… What’s going on today??? pic.twitter.com/weBEwvb25r — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 4, 2022

In a confessional, the designer tells the cameras that “we don’t know” is “insinuating” that Sutton is lying, adding, “[It’s] breaking my heart and disappointing me in our friendship.”

In the scene, Sutton tells Kyle: “That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever said to me in my entire life.”

Social media users have wasted no time weighing in on the clip.

“Why would Sutton tell Kyle anything personal when every chance she gets she throws her under the bus. Kyle is no friend to Sutton,” one person wrote.

Another added, “This actually really upset me. Sutton was trying to connect with Diana and you can clearly see this. And @KyleRichards has the audacity to say it’s BULLS—T. Kyle you have crossed a line on so many levels. This hurt my soul and my heart as a woman.”

A third user noted: “You can see Kyle is drunk, she is slurring her words. I think she misunderstood what Sutton was saying at first. K thought S was saying she had recent miscarriages, then you notice it starts to register what Sutton actually meant, then K clumsily tries to recover in the convo.”

While Kyle has yet to address the backlash surrounding Sutton, the former child actress fired back at another preview clip from Wednesday’s episode. In the preview, Kyle and Dorit Kemsley and their respective spouses laugh about Erika Jayne telling Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son “get the f–k out” at his mother’s birthday party.

“I was laughing about a friend’s drunken, ridiculous behavior,” she wrote. “NOT about disrespecting someone’s child. I think you know me better than that by now. I wasn’t even there to see this and only heard about Erika and what she had said later.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

