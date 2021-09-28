Why Sutton Stracke Doesn’t Need to be Proven Right in Erika Jayne Drama

Sutton Stracke hasn’t been afraid to question Erika Jayne’s knowledge of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal woes during season 11 — but things weren’t always messy between the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars.

After revealing during a recent episode of RHOBH that she offered to help Erika, 50, financially when she first filed for divorce from Tom, 82, in November 2020, Sutton, 50, gave more insight into the situation during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I wasn’t saying, ‘Let me write you a check right now.’ I was like, ‘If there comes a time when [and] if you need anything, I’m there for you.’ And, you know, she [said], ‘Thank you,’” Sutton told Us, noting that Erika was appreciative at the moment.

One month after she filed the legal documents to end her marriage, Erika and Tom were named in a class action lawsuit, which alleged that the former couple embezzled funds intended for the families of plane crash victims. As the case plays out, Sutton has been vocal about questioning stories that Erika, who has maintained that she didn’t know about her spouse’s legal woes, has told the group about Tom. The store owner told Us, however, that she isn’t worried about being proven right.

“There were just a few things that I was like, ‘Look, this is what I’ve heard.’ And so I was just bringing that up as a point,” Sutton told Us of questioning Erika. “I don’t need to be vindicated at all. That’s not my nature. I don’t need to be proven right. I was just stating facts.”

When asked whether she still thinks her costar is a “liar,” Sutton added, “Well, yeah ‘cause she lied. We know that. She will never admit that and I’m never gonna come off of how I see it.”

Erika previously fired back at Sutton during the September 2 episode of the Bravo series, telling her costar: “You’re trying to accuse me of lying, and I’m not a liar. Do you know something about my life that I don’t? If you do, speak up. I’m very interested to know.”

While Sutton has taken the brunt of the heat for questioning Erika, her castmates, including Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, were caught laughing about Erika and Tom during the September 15 episode.

“It’s funny because when you get to watch everything and see what’s kind of going on behind your back — not behind your back, but things that you’re not privy to, like, conversations that have gone on, it’s sort of like, ‘Well, wait a minute,’” Sutton told Us. “But listen, it’s all good. I can only speak for myself. I can only say what I think. I’m not thrown to the wolves. I stand very firm.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. For more from Sutton, watch the video above.