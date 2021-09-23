Erika Claims Tom Girardi’s Family, Doctors Dismissed Her Health Concerns

Erika Jayne candidly addressed her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s dementia diagnosis and health care plan for the first time on the Wednesday, September 22, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“There was a competency hearing that I’m not a part of,” the 50-year-old Bravo star told her castmates. “After [his 2017 car accident], I was the first person who raised my hand and said, ‘We have a problem here.’ They blew me off.”

After Dorit Kemsley asked if she was referring to Tom’s family, Erika responded, “All of them. Doctors, everybody. I have been living with this for years.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Tom moved into a senior living facility that specializes in memory care in Burbank, California, in August. The news came five months after the former lawyer was officially diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia and one month after his brother Robert was named the permanent conservator of Tom’s person and estate in July.

During Wednesday’s episode, which was filmed in early February, Lisa Rinna informed Kyle Richards and Dorit that Robert was named Tom’s temporary conservator.

“It says that they want to put him in a mental facility for, you know, people that have dementia. It’s on Page Six, so that’s a big turn of events, guys,” the Melrose Place alum explained.

Erika later told her costars that there was “one piece” of the article that “really bothered” her.

“It says Tom’s brother asked the court to give him the authority to place Tom in a facility that treats neurocognitive disorders such as dementia. … I’m ready to have a nervous breakdown,” Erika said. “Regardless of what is going on legally, this is someone I was married to for 22 years.”

She later added, “I may be getting a divorce from this man, but that does not mean I have divorced myself from caring for another human being who clearly cannot care for themselves. … I can’t be married to the man, but I certainly don’t want him in some facility where he’s not taken care of [and] discarded.”

