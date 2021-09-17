One month after moving into a senior living facility, Tom Girardi’s brother and conservator, Robert Girardi, informed the court — and Erika Jayne — of his new home.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, September 17, Tom, 82, moved into a facility that specializes in memory care in Burbank, California, on August 9. Erika, 50, was notified of the move via mail, per the docs.

Us confirmed in March that Tom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia and lost his law license. While the former attorney told the court in June that he “disagree[d] with the conservatorship altogether,” Robert was named the permanent conservator of Tom’s person and estate in July.

Erika and Tom have been making headlines since November 2020 when she filed for divorce after more than 20 years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her estranged spouse were subsequently accused of embezzling funds intended for the families of plane crash victims. Tom and his former firm, Girardi Keese, have since been accused of giving Erika $25 million in misused funds over the years.

On season 11 of the Bravo series, which is currently airing, the Pretty Mess author has denied knowing about Tom’s alleged actions.

“Being the possible target of a federal criminal investigation is like, not cool,” Erika said during a July episode, insisting that her divorce is not a “sham.” She continued, “To have all those things said about you which are not true, and then to have everyone, basically, question everything. It’s lonely and it’s quiet and you would be shocked by how quickly people turn on you. How quickly people distance themselves from you. Automatically, they turn because they don’t want to be involved.”

During a more recent episode, Erika claimed that she hasn’t spoken to Tom since she moved out of their home.

“I have not talked to him and I cannot talk to him,” she said during an August episode. “He calls me every day. That’s another hard part of it. I had to ask my attorney to call his attorney to say, ‘Please stop calling Erika.’ … It’s just horrible. ‘I love you, I miss you, come home, are you sure?’ I’m like, ‘Stop. You gotta stop, you have to stop, honey. You need help.’ And I can’t give it.”

She also told her costars that she’s “so f—ked up mentally” after living with Tom during the early stages of his health issues.

“Part of true brain trauma is making decisions that you wouldn’t normally make,” Erika told Bravo cameras. “It’s hard to watch someone go through this and there’s nothing I can do to help.”