Radio silence. Erika Jayne is maintaining her distance from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, as they’re caught in the middle of an increasingly complicated legal battle.

“She isn’t communicating with him still,” a source told Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50. “The photos that came out of Tom just proved Erika’s statements about him not being well. It was hard for her to see the photos of him.”

Earlier this week, the former lawyer, 82, was spotted in public for the first time since news of the divorce broke last year. In photographs obtained by Page Six, Tom looked noticeably thinner and seemed to have a black eye. He was also walking with the help of an unidentified woman.

“[Erika] hasn’t seen him or talked to him since she left,” the insider added. “She only sees what comes out in the press about him.”

During the Wednesday, August 4, episode of RHOBH, the “Xxpen$ive” singer claimed that Tom has repeatedly called her since their breakup, but added that she never speaks to him.

“I have not talked to him and I cannot talk to him,” she said. “He calls me every day. That’s another hard part of it. I had to ask my attorney to call his attorney to say, ‘Please stop calling Erika.’”

The Pretty Mess author filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” the Bravo personality said in a statement at the time. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

The following month, a lawsuit filed against both Girardis accused them of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds intended for families of victims of a 2018 plane crash. In court documents, class action law firm Edelson PC also alleged that the couple’s divorce was “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm.”

Throughout season 11 of RHOBH, Erika has maintained that she knew nothing about Tom’s dealings with his law firm. She also accused him of cheating on her in a July episode that was filmed in December 2020.

“It’s not OK and it’s not going to be OK for a long time,” the former Broadway star said. “Every day I wake up and there’s something new and it’s not good. It’s actually terrible. It’s all bad news all the time.”

According to the insider, any news that Erika hears about her former partner comes to her via her lawyers.

