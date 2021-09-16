Erika Jayne’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars are starting to doubt her after she told another story about Tom Girardi on the Wednesday, September 15, episode of the Bravo hit.

“Tom’s house was broken into, and he confronted the burglar and then he had to go have eye surgery and then my son had to go over and help and then, my son, he rolled over his car five times on the way home,” Erika, 50, claimed while speaking to Kyle Richards, noting the situation happened “a couple days” prior. “I got a call at 3 in the morning — but didn’t get it until 6 — from [the] Pasadena police department that Tom’s home had been broken into. … He confronted the burglar and then he had to go the hospital and then have some sort of surgery, I don’t even really know.”

When asked why he had to go to the hospital, Erika replied, “He has glioma and I think, like, pressure and the anxiety. … I’m not sure. I haven’t spoken [to him].”

Kyle, 52, then asked for clarification on the car incident. “My son went because I can’t go, and then on his way home, it was snowing and he rolled his car,” Erika said, noting that her adult son, who is a police officer, lives “further out” when the former child star questioned the snow in Pasadena.

“So if Tom was burglarized, how’d you find out?” Kyle questioned in a confessional. “Tom confronted the burglars, did they do anything to him? And what about your son, was he hurt? His car flipped, but he’s OK? This story, obviously, sounds unbelievable. That’s the only word I can think of. It sounds unbelievable. Does that mean I don’t believe her? No. But it’s unbelievable.”

Authorities confirmed in January that officers responded to an alleged forced entry through a broken window at Tom’s home. The news came two months after Erika filed for divorce and one month after the spouses were accused of embezzling funds from his clients.

Later in the episode, Kyle recounted the story to Dorit Kemsley, who shared with husband PK Kemsley and Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky. While Kyle and Dorit tried to insist that the story was true, their spouses were confused. PK then brought up Erika’s story about Tom’s car accident in 2017, in which she claimed years later that he had “brain trauma,” but she didn’t want him operated on because of his age.

“What are the statistics that Tom and his stepson both flipped cars — I would guess they are millions and millions and millions to one. Statistically, it’s basically impossible,” PK said. “I’m suggesting that she’s been in a controlling marriage for years and she’s still being controlled. I think that Tom lied to her and Erika went along with it. There’s no car rolling, there’s no 12 hours unconscious.”

Mauricio added, “There’s lies all over the place. If a doctor comes to you and says your husband’s been hurt, he’s rolled over, he’s been unconscious and we need to operate, who says no?”

Dorit then noted that the story is “bonkers” and “there are details missing,” but she doesn’t believe that Erika is “lying.”

Scroll through for more from the episode: