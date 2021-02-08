Dorit Kemsley: Erika Is 'Innocent Until Proven Guilty' Amid Legal Drama

Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley haven’t always seen eye to eye on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the latter has her costar’s back amid her legal drama and divorce from Tom Girardi.

Kemsley, 44, defended Erika, 49, after attorney Ronald Richards suggested the “Pretty Mess” singer was at the Pasadena home she shared with Tom, 81, earlier this month based on an Instagram picture.

“Does anyone know where this photo was taken? It was posted on 2/5/21 and looks like the Girardi Pasadena home? Did @erikajayne make a mistake here?” Richards tweeted.

Kemsley fired back, “I can 100% confirm this was NOT at the Pasadena home. Please, give her a break already! Innocent until proven guilty. This has moved beyond reporting to full on bullying.”

Erika, who previously moved out of the $15 million mansion she shared with Tom, sent the swimsuit designer love for her support. “Thank you @doritkemsley1 ❤️,” she tweeted on Sunday, February 7.

The “How Many F—ks?” songstress filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. The spouses were subsequently accused of faking their breakup to “fraudulently protect” their money and assets. In a class action lawsuit filed by Edelson PC, the pair were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds intended for families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Tom and Erika’s Pasadena estate was burglarized in January. Richards, who has been sharing updates on the case via Twitter for months, previously suggested that the robbery was a “scam” in his opinion.

“Hard to believe but it just keeps coming,” he tweeted on Thursday, February 4. “The best way to dissipate personal property from a residence is to have a burglary. I can’t wait to see the property report. How would memory impaired [Thomas Girardi] know about a burglary to report it? #RHOBH #GirardoFraud #Givemeabreak. When will these antics be stopped?”

Us Weekly confirmed on February 1 that Tom’s brother Robert Girardi was named the lawyer’s temporary conservator amid claims that he’s experiencing short-term memory loss. The judge gave Robert control over Tom’s daily activities and personal matters until March 30.

“There was an urgent need for Bob Girardi to have the power to engage counsel in the bankruptcy proceeding on his brother’s behalf, and Tom’s court-appointed counsel clearly agreed, as did the court today,” Robert’s attorney Nicholas Van Brunt told Us in a statement.

Tom’s team previously claimed that he was incapable of understanding the several legal cases against him, including the fraud case, the lawsuit his partners filed against him and allegations made by Wells Fargo that his Girardi Keese firm owes the bank $882,000.

While Erika has yet to publicly comment on the legal drama, she is expected to break her silence on the upcoming 11th season of RHOBH, which is currently filming. She received support from her castmates in December 2020 when she accused Tom of cheating on her with Justice Tricia A. Bigelow via Instagram. While the judge threatened legal action against Erika, Tom never publicly responded to the claims.