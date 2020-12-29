Erika Jayne Is Still in ‘Disbelief’ Over Tom Girardi Split, Lawsuits

An emotional roller-coaster. Erika Jayne has been “very up and down” as her messy split from Tom Girardi plays out, a source close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She’s still in disbelief that Tom would cheat. She’s also in disbelief with all these lawsuits that are coming that no one was aware of,” the insider tells Us. “The legal issues are unfolding one after another and she’s learning as everyone’s filing. As the whole world is finding out about it, she’s finding out about it. She’s reading about it in the press before she even sees it [from her lawyers].”

Erika, 49, filed for divorce from Tom, 81, last month after more than two decades of marriage. The Bravo star later accused him of having an affair with a California judge.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f–king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” Erika wrote alongside a series of alleged text messages between her estranged husband and Bigelow.

While the Pretty Mess author deleted the post after approximately 30 minutes on December 18, the judge’s attorney released a statement to the Los Angeles Times on December 22, saying Erika’s “actions in maliciously doxxing the Justice were nothing short of criminal.”

Bigelow’s lawyer concluded: “We are considering our options to protect Justice Bigelow from further harassment.”

Tom, for his part, has yet to publicly comment on the cheating accusations. The high-profile attorney is also under fire for a series of lawsuits, including a class-action case filed by Edelson PC against both him and Erika. According to court documents obtained by Us, the spouses have been accused of embezzling settlement money for families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, a 2018 crash that killed 189 people.

A judge has subsequently frozen Tom’s assets and Erika has been asked to stop selling her used clothes through the French company Vestiaire.

“There’s an asset freeze,” the judge told Erika’s lawyer in court on December 22. “His assets are frozen. I think you need to convey that to your client. … If she is selling assets that are property of Tom Girardi, you need to inform her of the danger that puts her in [of being in contempt in court].”

Erika’s attorney, Matt Wasserman, went on to question her role in the case. Sources previously told Us that she felt “betrayed” by Tom amid the fraud allegations.

“Erika was completely unaware of the very serious allegations that were being made against Tom in court. Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things,” one source said. “She is just reeling from all of this but, make no mistake, Erika is a tough cookie and she isn’t stupid. She will get through this.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper