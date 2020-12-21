New details of Tom Girardi’s legal woes continue to come to light amid his messy divorce from Erika Jayne. The lawyer has been accused of not paying his court reporter company, Veritext, nearly $550,000, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Tom, 81, owes the company $548,941.28 in unpaid invoices. The legal filing comes a month after Erika, 49, filed for divorce from the attorney, whom she married in 1999 and has since accused of cheating on her during their 21-year union.

The Veritext lawsuit is one of many cases against Tom making headlines. Not long after the split news broke, class action firm Edelson PC accused him and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star of embezzling settlement money for families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, a 2018 crash that killed 189 people. The firm alleged in the suit that the duo’s separation was fake as they “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”

While Erika has yet to testify in the case, a source told Us that feels “betrayed” by the situation, adding that the singer was “unaware” of the allegations and never thought Tom “could be capable of doing what he has been accused of in court.”

The source added, “Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things. She is just reeling from all of this … but Erika is a tough cookie and she isn’t stupid. She will get through this.”

During Tom’s September testimony, he shed light on his financial troubles, claiming he hadn’t “taken a penny in salary out of the firm for more than two years.”

He told the judge, “At one point I had about $80 million or $50 million in cash. That’s all gone. I don’t have any money.”

Tom is also being sued by his business partners, Robert Keese, Robert Finnerty and Jill O’Callahan. Additionally, their firm, Girardi Keese, allegedly owes Wells Fargo $882,000.

Earlier this month, a judge froze Tom’s assets. As a result, Edelson PC requested Erika stop working with French company Vestiaire.

“Simply put: the Court froze all of Tom Girardi’s assets, and that means all community property is frozen too,” the paperwork obtained by Us reads. “Erika Girardi must stop selling her clothes.”

