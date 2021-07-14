Next steps. When Tom Girardi’s brother, Robert Girardi, filed official letters of conservatorship in court on Monday, July 12, he became the effective conservator of Erika Jayne’s ex’s person and estate.

The decision was due to the former lawyer’s dementia diagnosis, which is a “major neurocognitive disorder,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 13.

Last month, the Colorado native, 82, said in a virtual court hearing that he “obviously … disagree[d] with the conservatorship altogether.”

The Girardi & Keese cofounder added in the June hearing: “I think that we should put together the reasons why the conservatorship should be dissolved, and then we’ll address it, address the court. Right now, I have nothing to say to the court.”

The judge subsequently ruled for Robert to take over decisions about his brother’s health, healthcare, daily dealings, estate and finances.

Tom’s comments came five months after he was placed under a temporary conservatorship. In February, Robert assumed control of his daily activities and personal care.

The following month, court documents revealed that the New York University grad had been diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Tom has been entrenched in legal battles since his November 2020 split from Jayne, 50. Not only were the former couple sued for fraud and embezzlement in December 2020, but Wells Fargo Vendor Financial Services sought immediate payment on a $882,715 outstanding bill later that same month.

“Erika was completely unaware of the very serious allegations that were being made against Tom in court,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things. Erika feels betrayed by Tom because she completely trusted him.”

A judge ruled earlier this month that Tom’s embezzlement victims can collect payments from the actress.

The exes were got married in January 2000, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “did not see [their marriage] ending this way,” she said in a promo for the Bravo show’s 11th season. “I was gonna hold that man’s hand until he died.”

The singer alleged in the clip that she “did not” have prior warning about lawsuits involving Tom.

In a July 14 episode, Jayne elaborated on their breakup. “That lawsuit that says my divorce is a sham so I could hide assets — people want to believe that,” the Georgia native told Lisa Rinna, adding in another scene, “What’s being said is just, I mean, it’s insane.”