Sutton Stracke Almost Quit RHOBH After Scary Erika Jayne Fight

Ready to run. Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne have been battling throughout season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it was the “dinner party from hell” that nearly caused Sutton to quit the Bravo show.

“Yeah, I did [think of quitting] and not because of the show, it was just because of the threat, and I didn’t like it at all,” Sutton, 50, told Us Weekly on the Friday, October 1, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “It took it to a level that I wasn’t comfortable with, but we have such a great production team and also I’ve got great friends on that show, and they just were like, ‘Come on.’ So, they lifted me up pretty quickly.”

During the episode, Sutton felt like ‘The Pretty Mess’ author, 50, was threatening her after she questioned Erika’s legal problems with estranged husband Tom Girardi.

“I wasn’t scared, like, scared for my life,” Sutton told Us. “I just didn’t like the behavior.”

During the Wednesday, September 29, episode, Erika and Sutton apologized to each other. However, in their confessionals, Erika admitted that she “hates” the store owner, while Sutton revealed that she still doesn’t trust the singer.

In December 2020, Erika and Tom, 82, were named in a class action lawsuit, which alleged that the former couple embezzled funds intended for the families of plane crash victims. Throughout this season of RHOBH, Sutton has been vocal about questioning stories that Erika, who has maintained that she didn’t know about her spouse’s legal woes, has told the group about Tom.

“There were just a few things that I was like, ‘Look, this is what I’ve heard.’ And so I was just bringing that up as a point,” Sutton told Us of questioning Erika. “I don’t need to be vindicated at all. That’s not my nature. I don’t need to be proven right. I was just stating facts.”

