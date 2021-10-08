Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 63

Crystal Minkoff Would Be ‘Horrified’ If Erika Jayne Is Lying About Legal Trouble 

By

Truth is in question. Throughout season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne has been questioned about how much she knew of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal problems.

The Pretty Mess author, 50, has maintained that she wasn’t aware of Tom’s legal issues, even though she allegedly received more than $25 million in misused funds over the years.

Shutterstock (2)

When asked on the Friday, October 8, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast, Crystal Minkoff admitted that she would be “horrified” and “intensely disappointed” if she found out that Erika was aware of what Tom, 82, was allegedly doing.

“Regardless of how people feel about her or the situation, it’s life-altering,” the Real Coco founder, 38, told Us. “My dad had passed away from Alzheimer’s a few years ago, which really cast a very dark shadow on our family for many, many years. So, Erika and I mostly spoke about that, you know, that’s what her husband was going through. I just kept leaning in with that empathy and I kept thinking, ‘What if this happened to my dad? What if he made a mistake and it’s not his fault?’ I just kept thinking that, and that’s where my empathy was coming from.”

In November 2020, Erika filed for divorce from her 82-year-old husband, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The pair were named in a class-action lawsuit in December 2020 that alleged that Tom and Erika embezzled settlement money intended for the families of plane crash victims. Erika has continued to maintain that she wasn’t aware of anything that was going on between Tom and his law firm.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

