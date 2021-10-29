Dorinda Medley is ‘Open’ to Returning to RHONY After difficult Season

Ready for a Housewives return? Fans of the Real Housewives of New York City were surprised when Dorinda Medley was put on “pause” following season 12 of the reality show.

However, the Make it Nice author, 56, admits she is now in a better place and is open to the possibility of returning to the Bravo show.

“[Bravo] makes all these decisions very last minute and everything changes so quickly with the Housewives,” Medley said on the Friday, October 29, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “And I think with this upcoming year there’s going to be a totally new season again. I mean, I’m always open to the possibilities.”

She added, “I have nothing but good things to say about my time at Bravo … so I am open to anything and yes, we stay in communication, but you know better than anyone, they kind of make all these decisions very fast and furious at the end. There’s a lot of, I think, moving factors.”

The season 13 reunion was cancelled due to “scheduling challenges” and filming for the forthcoming season has been delayed, leading many to speculate that there could be a cast or production shakeup.

“I thought it was a difficult season because they had a great character missing, which was New York City, and I think we have to give the girls a break on that,” Medley explained, referencing the city closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The New York Housewives will always be iconic, just maybe they’ll just jigger it up a bit and before you know, it’ll be back. It was a tough year all around for everyone.”

For now, Medley, who will appear on Peacock’s Ultimate Girls Trip, is focusing on her favorite holiday, Halloween, and sharing her decorating tips with the help of Amazon’s Echo Show 10.

“My favorite decoration is the Echo Show 10. You can actually, in a second, pull up all the spooky music and you can set the tone,” Medley explained to Us. “I love that because when people come to this Dracula dinner party I’m doing, they’re going to ring the doorbell and I’ll see it on my Echo Show 10, and then I can immediately say, ‘Alexa make it nice and spooky,’ and everything will come on. I think it will create such a great feeling for entering and you’re scared immediately.”

