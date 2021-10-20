Supportive Housewives. Amid Vicki Gunvalson’s ongoing drama with ex-fiancé Steve Lodge, her Ultimate Girl’s Trip costars had her back.

Dorinda Medley exclusively told Us Weekly that she was a fervent supporter of the 59-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star amid the recent news.

“I mean, I think Vicki is struggling with the breakup — it’s six years,” Medley, 56, told Us while celebrating the launch of Dave Quinn’s Not All Diamonds and Rosé book at New York’s Capitale on Tuesday, October 19. “I think, maybe he wasn’t a nice guy in the end, you know? Who likes a breakup?”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum even noted that the crew enlisted for Bravo’s Ultimate Girl’s Trip attempted to shed light on the matter during filming.

“I think we all try to warn her on the trip a little bit, but you know, love is truly blind,” the Massachusetts native added. “You know what they say: Strength stay in stands very close to foolishness.”

Less than one week earlier, Gunvalson and Tamra Judge alleged that Lodge, 62, cheated on the Bravo star with a younger woman.

“Get out of bed @vickigunvalson and let’s go whoop it up. I hate to see you so sad 😞 no one is worth it girl. Especially after what you found out last night 😡!” Judge, 54, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 15. “You are beautiful, you are strong, you are smart! Don’t let anyone tell you any different (I will be screening all guys that want to date Ms. Gunvalson in the future).”

She continued in her post, “New show idea: ‘filling Vicki’s love tank’ as we drive around town in a family van in search for Mr. Right – whooping it up 😂.”

Gunvalson, for her part, replied to her RHOC costar, “Thanks Tamra. Yes, I’m passing the baton on to you. My picker is obviously off. … Unfollow Steve if you are.”

After speculation started swirling, the “Whoop It Up with Vicki” podcast host then alleged via Instagram, “While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

In another comment, the Coto Insurance founder claimed that Lodge “used” her and “lied to her,” writing, “He’s been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done.”

Hours later, the politician slammed the Bravo personality’s accusations as false, telling Us in a statement, “The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media is very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I cannot say I’m surprised.”

Lodge added that the reality TV star “should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies” after her Instagram posts before concluding, “With that being said, I still wish her all the best.”

Us previously broke the news on September 28 that the former couple had called off their two-year engagement after meeting in 2016.

“This is what appeared for today’s ‘Vibe of the day’ … pretty appropriate for what I’m going through,” Gunvalson captioned an Instagram post one day later. “It’s taken me a day to be able to make a statement after the press started writing about Steve and I. Yes, the rumors are true. The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are … moving on.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper