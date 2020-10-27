Trouble in paradise? Vicki Gunvalson is responding to fan speculation that she and fiancé Steve Lodge have called it quits.

After one fan account pointed out that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 58, and Lodge, 61, unfollowed each other on social media — and haven’t posted a photo together since last month — Gunvalson fired back.

“I have no fricking idea where this came from,” she exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 26. “Someone bored trying to stir up crap.”

The OG Real Housewives star confirmed that the pair “are fine” and are still engaged.

“[We] live together and live a very private romantic life,” she explained. “We don’t follow each other on social media and haven’t for a long time, and we don’t post photos of each other – what’s the point?”

The Coto Insurance CEO added: “This is a complete joke and not worth even commenting, but I did.”

Gunvalson was set to marry Lodge in April, but the couple had to postpone the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re still going to get married .. [but I’m not] rushing to get down the aisle right now,” she told HollywoodLife in April, one year after Lodge popped the question.

The Life After Work author, who announced her departure from RHOC in January, previously told Us that she was “so ready for marriage” following her divorce from Donn Gunvalson in 2010.

“I’m a marriage girl,” Vicki said. “I told him from the very beginning, if you don’t want to get married, then don’t waste your time with me because I love being married … but we’re taking it slow and have a great relationship, that’s the most important thing for me, is making sure it’s a solid relationship.”

Since putting their wedding on hold, Vicki put her Orange County home up for sale and bought a new vacation home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“I know some of you may think it’s wrong, especially in the state of the world, but for me it immediately gives me hope and peace that things will resume to a new sense of normal soon,” the Bravo star said of her retirement home in May.

Amid the pandemic she’s been splitting her time between Mexico and North Carolina, where she also recently purchased a new lake house, to see her pregnant daughter Briana Culberson.

Vicki shares Briana and son Michael with ex-husband Michael J. Wolfsmith, whom she was married to from 1982 to 1991. Lodge, for his part, has four children from a previous relationship.