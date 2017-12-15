Is there another Real Housewives of Orange County wedding special coming to Bravo? Vicki Gunvalson sure hopes so. The RHOC star told Us Weekly exclusively that she is ready to marry her boyfriend Steve Lodge.

“I am so ready for marriage, I’m a marriage girl,” Gunvalson told Us exclusively about her boyfriend of over a year and a half. “I told him from the very beginning, if you don’t want to get married, then don’t waste your time with me because I love being married, there’s no ring on right now, but we’re taking it slow and have a great relationship, that’s the most important thing for me, is making sure it’s a solid relationship.”

“It’s full!” the 55-year-old reality star continued, referring to her infamous “love tank.”

She added, “So Steve didn’t even know what a love tank was because he didn’t watch the show, he asked me ‘What does your love tank mean?’ And I was like ‘Oh we have a lot to catch up on.’ Where do I start? Isn’t that funny?”

Gunvalson, who was the Grand Marshall in the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, also told Us about her plans to spend the holidays with her beau and their respective families, including her daughter Briana, who recently moved to North Carolina with husband Ryan and sons Troy and Owen.

“Steve and I are going out to North Carolina for Christmas and then Steve and I are going down to Florida to see his kids and grand babies for New Years Eve. It’ll be fun. We have friends in Naples and we’ll be there for the holidays,” she revealed.

“Life is ever changing,” the Coto Insurance founder added. “I don’t know what tomorrow will bring. Michael lives down in San Diego. He just got a new place. I’ll be seeing him. My relationship with Steve is amazing and integrating six kids and six grandkids — he has four and I have two — so that’s always fun.”

Reporting by Travis Cronin

