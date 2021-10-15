Vicki Gunvalson Claims Ex-Fiance Steve Lodge Cheated: ‘He Used Me'

More to the story. After Tamra Judge teased that Steve Lodge wronged Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of the OC accused her former fiancé of being unfaithful.

“Get out of bed @vickigunvalson and let’s go whoop it up. I hate to see you so sad 😞 no one is worth it girl. Especially after what you found out last night 😡!” Judge, 54, wrote on Friday, October 15, via Instagram. “You are beautiful , you are strong , you are smart! Don’t let anyone tell you any different (I will be screening all guys that want to date Ms. Gunvalson in the future).”

The fitness guru then pitched a dating series, joking, “New show idea: ‘filling Vicki’s love tank’ as we drive around town in a family van in search for Mr. Right -whooping it up 😂.”

Gunvalson, 59, replied, “Thanks Tamra. Yes, I’m passing the baton on to you. My picker is obviously off. … Unfollow Steve if you are.”

Andy Cohen subsequently weighed in: “@vickigunvalson you’re a catch. We are gonna right this wrong!”

As speculation began in the comments section, Gunvalson made a series of allegations against Lodge.

“While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico!” she wrote. “He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

In another comment, the Coto Insurance founder alleged her ex “used” her and “lied” to her, claiming, “He’s been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done.”

Judge then stepped back in, adding, “While sleeping in your bed running for governor, using your followers. #Unfollow.”

Us Weekly broke the news on September 28 that Gunvalson and Lodge called off their engagement two years after he popped the question. They started dating in 2016.

“Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” an insider told Us at the time. “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. She didn’t want to be at the [Dorinda Medley’s] house anymore.”

The following day, the reality TV personality broke her silence, telling her followers that the split was nobody’s “fault.”

“The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are … moving on,” she wrote via Instagram. “We are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me. I gave it my all, but sometimes the ‘ALL’ isn’t enough.”

As Gunvalson changes her tune, Lodge denied her claims in a statement to Us Weekly, alleging they ended their relationship in December 2020: “The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media is very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I can not say I’m surprised. She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies. With that being said, I still wish her all the best.”