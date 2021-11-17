Housewives collide! The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has made its big debut and with it comes a lot of drama.

“I knew that with seven women there’s always going to be some drama,” Luann De Lesseps told Us Weekly on the Wednesday, November 17, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “You’ll see that go down and there’s some fun surprises and things that you wouldn’t expect.”

When it comes to who caused the most drama, however, Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer was at the top of Luann’s mind.

“It’s hard to defend your friends when they put their foot in their mouth, but I told Ramona, I was very upfront with her.I say to her, ‘Look, I’ve got your back until you screw up and then you’re on your own,’” the “What Do I Want for Christmas” singer, 56, told Us. “I will always listen to her and defend her the best I can until she’s like wrong.”

While viewers see Ramona, 64, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore face off in Turks and Caicos, Luann also found herself at odds with her RHONY costar and longtime friend.

“There are some things that come out that that were hurtful and that we re-examine, and that the other women have their opinions about,” Luann admitted to Us. “I think it made us stronger in terms of our relationship.”

With Ultimate Girls Trip behind her, the Bravo star is now focusing on her brand new cabaret show, “A Very Countess Christmas,” which kicks off November 30 in New York City.

“It’s an all new Christmas show. You’ll see me perform “What Do I Want for Christmas” live for the first time and I love to take Christmas songs and kind of turn them on their head a little bit, so just a lot of unexpected twists and turns,” the reality star told Us. “Of course, we have to talk Housewives and I do a Q&A with the audience. It’s really a show for everyone. I sing my classics because I don’t think I’d get away with not singing a couple of my classics that everybody loves. So, you know, it’s a good time, it’s a lot of fun and I think that the fans are gonna really love this new show.”