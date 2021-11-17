Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 71

Luann De Lesseps: It Was ‘Hard to Defend’ Ramona Singer on the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

By

Housewives collide! The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has made its big debut and with it comes a lot of drama.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Secrets: Who Caused the Most Drama?

Read article

“I knew that with seven women there’s always going to be some drama,” Luann De Lesseps told Us Weekly on the Wednesday, November 17, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “You’ll see that go down and there’s some fun surprises and things that you wouldn’t expect.”

Ramona Singer and LuAnn de Lesseps
Ramona Singer and LuAnn de Lesseps Larry Marano/Shutterstock

When it comes to who caused the most drama, however, Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer was at the top of Luann’s mind.

‘RHONY’ Cast Shakeup: What’s Really Going On Behind-the-Scenes?

Read article

“It’s hard to defend your friends when they put their foot in their mouth, but I told Ramona, I was very upfront with her.I say to her, ‘Look, I’ve got your back until you screw up and then you’re on your own,’” the “What Do I Want for Christmas” singer, 56, told Us. “I will always listen to her and defend her the best I can until she’s like wrong.”

While viewers see Ramona, 64, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore face off in Turks and Caicos, Luann also found herself at odds with her RHONY costar and longtime friend.

“There are some things that come out that that were hurtful and that we re-examine, and that the other women have their opinions about,” Luann admitted to Us. “I think it made us stronger in terms of our relationship.”

Every ‘Real Housewives’ Couple Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV

Read article

With Ultimate Girls Trip behind her, the Bravo star is now focusing on her brand new cabaret show, “A Very Countess Christmas,” which kicks off November 30 in New York City.

“It’s an all new Christmas show. You’ll see me perform “What Do I Want for Christmas” live for the first time and I love to take Christmas songs and kind of turn them on their head a little bit, so just a lot of unexpected twists and turns,” the reality star told Us. “Of course, we have to talk Housewives and I do a Q&A with the audience. It’s really a show for everyone. I sing my classics because I don’t think I’d get away with not singing a couple of my classics that everybody loves. So, you know, it’s a good time, it’s a lot of fun and I think that the fans are gonna really love this new show.”

Episode 70

D’Andra Simmons: Tiffany Moon Might Have Felt ‘RHOD’ Hiatus Was ‘Her Fault’ 
Sad to say goodbye. The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently on hiatus, but the news didn’t come as too much as a shock to the cast. Shocking TV Exits Through the Years Read article “I usually...
Flip podcast card

Episode 69

Kathy Wakile Is ‘Open’ to Repairing Relationships with Teresa and Melissa
Not living in the past. It’s been years since former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile has shared the screen with cousin Teresa Giudice and cousin-in-law Melissa Gorga, but that doesn’t mean she has...
Flip podcast card

Episode 68

‘Housewives’ Recap with 'Real Moms of Bravo:' Erika Jayne Feels ‘Guilty’ for Leaving Tom
All questions asked. Erika Jayne was put in the hot seat for the final time during the last segment of the four-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion and some of her emotional responses had some viewers wondering...
Flip podcast card

Episode 67

Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider Have ‘Ups and Downs’ Since Cheating Drama
Forgive, but won’t forget. Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice were at odds for most of season 11 of the Bravo series, but it seems like they have put their differences behind them. Biggest...
Flip podcast card

Episode 66

NeNe Leakes Was ‘Shocked’ to See Cynthia Bailey at Gregg’s Life Celebration
Supporting her friend. Cynthia Bailey opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about how she was there for former friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta costar NeNe Leakes after the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes. Celebrity...
Flip podcast card