Buckle up, Bravo fans! The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip cast — Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Kyle Richards — are gearing up to relive their Turks and Caicos vacation and Us Weekly has all of the behind-the-scenes details.

“I was just curious to see if the different cities were going to kind of team up together,” Melissa exclusively says in the new issue of Us. “And what was interesting to me was that what I saw instead of the cities that came together in pairs teaming up together, it was almost, like, that’s where a lot of the conflict lied was between each other.”

The Envy owner admits that she and sister-in-law and Real Housewives of New Jersey costar were no exception when it came to same-city drama.

“It always comes down — when we’re gonna break the fourth wall — then it turns into like, ‘How did you get on the show?’ And then it turns into a conversation that Teresa and I will never agree on,” Melissa says. “So we did have that conversation again, and I guess we’ll have to see how that plays out. But it’s one of those things where I just think Teresa refuses to this day to accept the fact that I am on this show and in a fair manner that I am on the show.”

Cynthia tells Us that she knew there was an “issue” between Melissa and Teresa that she was interested to see for herself.

“I honestly never really watched Jersey. … That goes a little deeper than going back and forth with someone who’s not in your family,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum says. “If you are having issues with your family member, you really have to see them still, like, all the time. I knew [it] would be difficult for me, so long and short of it, I was definitely curious to see exactly what the issue was since Melissa is married to Teresa’s brother and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon and they have to see each other at least at Christmas, Thanksgiving.”

When it comes to who caused the most drama, however, Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona was a common answer.

“It’s pretty obvious [based on the trailer] that everyone knows that Kenya and I had a lot [of drama],” Ramona admits. “We butt heads so I guess it was Kenya and me.”

According to Cynthia, the tension between her ATL costar and the NYC resident began over Teresa.

“I was a little surprised because when they actually had their back and forth, it really wasn’t even about Kenya. Kenya was actually defending Teresa,” Cynthia reveals. “They just didn’t click. … And it just kind of came out of nowhere, like, they literally get into [it] before we took off the runway. Like, it was like, ‘Oh, OK!’ … That should have been a sign that Ramona was gonna pretty much have an issue with everybody.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip starts streaming on Peacock Thursday, November 18. Scroll through for all the details from the cast.