And they’re off! Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are officially filming a new Real Housewives series in Turks and Caicos.

Us Weekly confirmed the cast list on Monday, April 26, after many of the women began teasing a new “adventure” (as Kyle, 52, put it) via Instagram on Sunday, April 25. After traveling separately to Atlanta, the group seemingly headed off to the island for the trip, which will be documented by Peacock cameras.

“Turks and Caicos will never be the same,” Housewives fan account Bravooomg captioned a group pic on Sunday, to which the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG replied, “#Facts.”

Ramona, 64, has shared several snaps from the trip.

“Island life 😎🌴☀️💚🌺,” she captioned a bathing suit shot on Monday via Instagram.

Us confirmed in February that NBCUniversal’s streaming service had a Real Housewives mashup series in the works.

“It’s just them filming a fun show and getting the ladies together from different franchises,” the source said at the time. “Due to COVID-19, some Housewives favorites couldn’t be a part of it but if all goes well, they could potentially be in the future.”

While there are representatives from RHOBH, RHONY, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans noticed that there were no women from The Real Housewives of Potomac (which is currently in production on season 6), The Real Housewives of Dallas or The Real Housewives of Orange County on the cast.

Andy Cohen previously teased that the OG franchise was in need of a “reboot” following a lackluster season 15, which included Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

“Here’s the thing, Kelly Dodd is from Orange County, where a lot of people share her beliefs in masks and other things,” the producer, 52, said on the “Bitch Sesh” podcast in March of the controversial cast member. “On the one hand, she is a Real Housewife of Orange County and this is what she believes and she’s not an elected official. She’s not Michelle Obama who we are looking at for this information. That’s just an amalgamation of thoughts that lead in no directions. … You have to remember the basis of what this show has been about for many years. It’s been about women who you either share their points of view or absolutely not. You think they’re brilliant or completely clueless. It’s up to you whether you think they’re a role model.”

In addition to current cities RHOC, RHONY, RHOA, RHOBH, RHOD and RHOP, Bravo previously canceled The Real Housewives of Miami and The Real Housewives of D.C. Peacock is currently working on bringing back RHOM, which last aired in 2013, for season 4.

In the meantime, scroll through to see all the photos from the Real Housewives mashup series: