All in favor! Cynthia Bailey told Us Weekly exclusively that she supports the idea of a Real Housewives crossover series.

“I cannot tell you that much about it. Bravo has not officially released that information yet, but I can say that I think it’s a brilliant idea,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 54, told Us. “I think the fans have been waiting for something like this for a long time. … For someone who’s been on the show for so long, I kind of know what to expect when I go in a house with these ladies, but I would have no idea what to expect if I had ladies from different franchises that I had to go into a house with. So, I think it’s a great idea. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

Bailey continued, “I think the fans have been waiting for something like this for a long time. You know, even with me being bicoastal, I often get my fans [saying], ‘Oh, we want you to go to Beverly Hills and play with them,’ but they still want me to be in Atlanta. So, I always thought it’d be kind of great to crossover anyway and shoot sometimes with Beverly Hills ‘cause I am in a bicoastal relationship and marriage, definitely.”

Rumors of a potential Real Housewives all-star series began swirling late last month. On Friday, February 26, the New York Post’s Page Six reported that the show would be titled Real Housewives Mash-up and would air on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service. Ladies from different Housewives franchises including Bailey, RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna and New York’s Sonja Morgan are reportedly linked to the project, according to the news outlet.

Us exclusively revealed that “it’s just them filming a fun show and getting the ladies together from different franchises” but “some Housewives favorites couldn’t be a part of it” due to COVID-19.

Bailey, who has starred on RHOA since 2010, dished on which Housewives stars she would want to be stuck in a house with for the project.

“I’m actually friends with a few of the ladies like Luann [de Lesseps] and Melissa Gorga. I love Teresa [Giudice]. I love Erica Jayne, I think she would be a hoot to film with because I’m kinda, like, low-key obsessed with her Instagram — totally. I’ve known Garcelle [Beauvais] for years, we definitely talk,” she explained. “I love Kyle [Richards]. We worked together a lot. I think Ramona [Singer] would be really interesting to be in a house with because you know good and well, like … she’s just funny to me and she definitely brings her own share of just drama. I guess she cracks me up.”

The Bravo personality added, “We’ll see what happens. I would love the opportunity to be a part of something like that again because I think it’s something that the fans have been looking forward to seeing.”

In the meantime, Bailey is focusing her energy on her many business ventures. The entrepreneur runs The Bailey Agency School of Fashion, The Bailey Wine Cellar and The Bailey Room event space. Following the success of her Peach Bellini drink with Seagram’s Escapes, she teamed up with the beverage company again to help support Black-owned businesses.

Fans can also catch Bailey on season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, which airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi