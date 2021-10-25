Getting ready for the big day! Following Teresa Giudice’s engagement to Luis Ruelas, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are already predicting that the wedding will be one of a kind.

“It’s going to be so Jersey and so fabulous!” Melissa, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly while at Mohegan Sun’s 25th Anniversary Celebration at TAO inside Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

During the joint interview, the “On Display” singer hinted that her sister-in-law, 49, will probably only have her daughters in her bridal party, but she’s still excited to witness the milestone event.

“I didn’t go to the first one so at least I never attended one of her weddings before. This [will] be my first,” Melissa noted to Us.

Us confirmed in November 2020 that the Standing Strong author was dating Ruelas, 47, and the twosome later revealed that they got together the previous July. Teresa was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years before they called it quits in December 2019. The exes share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

With this being the Celebrity Apprentice 5 alum’s second wedding, her brother, 42, and Melissa hinted that the ceremony will be a simple celebration of the engaged couple’s love for one another.

“She’s been through enough. This is easy breezy,” Melissa added, noting that she isn’t sure whether it will be filmed for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Teresa originally announced that she got engaged earlier this month during a romantic getaway trip to Greece alongside her former RHONJ costar Dina Manzo and her husband, Dave Cantin.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are,” the cookbook author wrote on Saturday, October 23. “I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

Following the news, the Gorga Guide to Success author opened up about how excited he was to see his sister find The One.

“He’s living up to everything he’s talking about, so I’m just so happy that they’re in love,” Joe told Us at the time. “She’s ecstatic. She loves him. She’s really, really happy. She always wanted to be loved, like, really loved, and he loves her.”

Teresa’s costar Margaret Josephs, who was also in attendance at Mohegan Sun’s 25th Anniversary Celebration event, teased that she expected the wedding to be “filled with love.”

“I think [the wedding] is going to happen soon. I mean the engagement, they’re together a year, they got engaged,” Josephs, 54, shared with Us. “I’m sure the wedding will not be far behind.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper