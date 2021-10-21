Congratulations are in order! Teresa Giudice is engaged to boyfriend Luis Ruelas — and her Real Housewives of New Jersey costars are celebrating the news right along with her.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, October 21, that Ruelas, 46, proposed to the Bravo star, 49, after one year of dating. He popped the question while the couple were on vacation in Greece. The special moment included candles, roses, a violinist and fireworks.

While on holiday, Giudice shared a sweet image of her and Ruelas embracing. “Don’t ever stop dreaming❤️,” she captioned the Tuesday, October 19, shot, which included the hashtag #soulmate.

Us confirmed in November 2020 that the Celebrity Apprentice 5 alum sparked a romance with Ruelas. Giudice opened up about her relationship on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen later that month, telling the host, “It’s fairly new, so I’m taking things slow and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

While they went Instagram official last fall, the pair later revealed that they had started dating in July 2020. In honor of their one-year anniversary, the RHONJ star wrote via Instagram that she “never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved.”

She gushed in July, “You take great care and consideration in everything you do. … You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows.”

The Standing Strong author was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years before they called it quits in December 2019. The exes, who finalized their divorce in September 2020, share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

Several months before Ruelas popped the question, RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga told Us that she was happy for her sister-in-law. “It’s been nice to be able to, like, double date with her again because we haven’t done that in forever,” the designer, 42, said in February, adding that Ruelas “seemed like a nice guy.”

Three months later, Teresa’s castmate Dolores Catania hinted that wedding bells were on the horizon for the couple. “I see a marriage there,” the philanthropist, 50, told Us in May. “I see potential for so much and a life together, and I see a lot of love between them. So, I’m really hopeful and really optimistic about what’s going on there.”

Keep scrolling to see how the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast reacted to Teresa’s engagement news: