Prom perfection! Vanessa Bryant, Leslie Mann and more celebrities documented their kids’ school dance experiences in 2021.

The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant‘s prom coincided with his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. “When we heard, I looked at Natalia and said, ‘Well if it’s any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it’s only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours,'” Vanessa, 39, told her Instagram followers in May. “When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged, and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn’t want me going to prom without him and I didn’t want to go without him.”

The former model joked at the time: “Still trying to make moves and keep the boys away even in heaven. Natalia’s experienced so much loss, I couldn’t let her miss out on her once in a lifetime opportunity to go to her senior prom.”

Natalia, who is one of Vanessa and Kobe’s four daughters, wore a pink gown to her first prom, then attended a second school dance with a date the following week. The teen sported a Gucci gown at that event.

As for Mann, 49, and Judd Apatow’s youngest daughter, Iris, the actress posted prom selfies on her Instagram Story in June. “Besties 4 eva!” the teenager captioned a photo taken with three of her friends on the dance floor.

Iris also posed in the backseat of a car while driving to prom with her date. She gave a glimpse of her white corsage and red lipstick in the selfie.

When Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos sent their youngest son, Joaquin, to prom in May, they helped him get ready to pose for pictures with his date. “Joaquin and Melissa,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 50, wrote via Instagram, noting that the teen was rocking his dad’s “tux and shoes no less.”

The former soap stars also shared scenes from “pre-prom,” from the Riverdale star, also 50, adjusting his son’s tie to Joaquin fixing his cuff links.

The school dance came two months after Ripa confirmed that the high school student is heading to the University of Michigan. He had “a lot of options,” she told Ryan Seacrest in March.

Ripa explained, “Mark got very emotional and very choked up because he said, ‘You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic. … I always say that dyslexia for our family at least and if you read about it, it can be quite a blessing. Kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room. They pick up on social cues.”

