It’s official! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ son Joaquin has committed to the University of Michigan.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan, school’s wrestling team announced his decision in a Saturday, March 13, Instagram post, reading, “SIGNED: Welcome to the family, @joaquinconsuelos! #NewBlue #GoBlue.”

Consuelos, 49, commented on the social media upload with muscle emojis. The Riverdale star went on to share the news on his own Instagram Story.

As for Ripa, 50, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host posted a picture on Sunday, March 14, of her husband and youngest son smiling in Michigan Wrestling sweatshirts. “Sunday vibes,” the actress captioned the sweet shot.

Last month, the New Jersey native told Ryan Seacrest that Joaquin was “trying to decide” which school to go to.

“He’s got lots of options,” Ripa said in February. “Mark got very emotional and very choked up because he said, ‘You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic.’”

The All My Children alum, who is also the mother of Michael, 23, and Lola, 19, added that Joaquin overcame his challenges with “hard work, determination and remediation.”

Ripa explained at the time: “I always say that dyslexia for our family at least and if you read about it, it can be quite a blessing. Kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room. They pick up on social cues.”

The Daytime Emmy winner’s eldest child began his freshman year at New York University in 2016, graduating in May 2020. Lola is currently attending the same school.

“College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when you send your kid goes off to college and your kid stays local … if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, ‘You can’t come home. You have to work it out,’” Ripa said during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest appearance in September 2019. “I treat it [like long-distance]. I did the same thing for my son. ‘You’re going to have to figure it out.’ My main concern was, ‘I don’t know if you should be this close to home because I don’t want you using home like it’s your home. I want this to be your experience.’”

The journalist tried getting Lola to move to California, joking that she was “desperate” for an excuse to visit the West Coast. “Who wants to go to school with a climate that’s so terrible?” she asked Seacrest, 46.