All dressed up! Vanessa Bryant’s 18-year-old daughter, Natalia, wore pink to prom on Saturday, May 15.

The teenager shared footage of herself getting ready, from selfies showing her hair and makeup to TikToks doing twirls in her strapless dress. Natalia rocked curled locks and a pink corsage while posing for photos.

Not only did Vanessa, 39, comment that her daughter looked “beautiful” and like “perfection,” but the California native’s friends Ciara and La La Anthony left supportive messages as well. “So beautiful Nani Boo,” the “Level Up” singer, 35, wrote, while the Power alum, 38, added, “Just wow. Wow. Wow.”

Vanessa revealed on Sunday, May 16, that Natalia’s school dance was the same night as her late father Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“When we heard … I looked at Natalia and said, ‘Well if it’s any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it’s only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours,’” the former model explained to her Instagram followers. “When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged, and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn’t want me going to prom without him and I didn’t want to go without him.”

She concluded, “Still trying to make moves and keep the boys away … even in heaven.” She wrote, “Natalia’s experienced so much loss, I couldn’t let her miss out on her once in a lifetime opportunity to go to her senior prom.”

Vanessa attended Saturday’s ceremony with daughters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 22 months. As for Natalia, she briefly flew to Connecticut to accept Kobe’s Hall of Fame jacket on Friday, May 15, before returning home.

The late NBA player died in January in a Calabasas, California, helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other victims.

Natalia praised her mom’s strength in the wake of their losses in an Instagram post last month, gushing about the “appreciation and admiration” she has for Vanessa and their family’s “legacy.” The teen concluded, “Forever grateful for what you’ve taught me. I love you. … We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that’s rare in a mother-daughter relationship.”

