Going strong! Teresa Giudice’s new boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, is totally smitten with her.

Over the weekend, the couple enjoyed a trip to California together alongside her daughters with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Teresa, 48, and Ruelas, 46, shared several photos from their time out west, including a cute pic of the pair that was taken at Laguna Beach.

“Grateful 4 this amazing woman,” her beau captioned a snap of the twosome posing in their swimsuits, adding a red heart emoji.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared photos of the pair dressed in athleisure while in Hollywood together. “Hollywood with Boo ❤️,” she wrote alongside two pics of the duo.

Teresa was also joined by daughters Gia, 20, and Milania, 14, for a reunion with former New Jersey Housewife Dina Manzo.

During the California trip, Ruelas posted a quote that stated how “the best relationships usually begin unexpectedly.” Teresa responded to his upload with five red heart emojis.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Teresa was dating Ruelas after her divorce from Joe. A source revealed to Us that their romance was “very new, but they are happy.”

Later that month, the Bravo vet opened up about her relationship for the first time on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It’s fairly new, so I’m taking things slow,” she explained at the time. “We’ll see where it goes from there.”

As she made their romance Instagram official late last month, Teresa declared that the entrepreneur was “the BEST thing that came out of 2020.” The duo then celebrated the new year together.

Teresa was married to Joe, 48, for 20 years before they announced their separation in December 2019. Less than one year later, the former couple — who also share daughters Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11 — finalized their divorce in September 2020.

“They are supporting each other 100 percent as they each pursue their happiness,” a source told Us at the time. “Joe is in Italy for now, and Teresa is in New Jersey. Their primary focus is and will remain their four beautiful daughters.”

Following his release from prison in October 2019, Joe has remained in his native Italy due to his deportation case. In the meantime, the businessman found love again with an attorney named Daniela Fittipaldi.

“She’s helping out a lot out here,” he said on The Wendy Williams Show in October 2020. “It’s good because I have a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me.”

An insider told Us exclusively last month that the pair “have been together since the summer” and are “doing great.”