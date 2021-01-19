Coparenting like pros. Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have remained amicable while raising their four daughters.

The former couple tied the knot in October 1999 and welcomed their eldest daughter, Gia, two years later. She became a big sister in 2004 when Gabriella arrived, followed by Milania and Audriana in 2006 and 2009, respectively.

In 2013, the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were charged with fraud in a 39-count indictment. While the Standing Strong author served prison time from January to December 2015, her then-husband began his sentence in March 2016 and was deported to Italy when he was released the following year.

Teresa took Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana to visit their dad for the first time in November 2019, and the girls have since gone back on their own. The New Jersey native and Joe announced their split in December 2019 and finalized their divorce in September of the following year.

“They are supporting each other 100 percent as they each pursue their happiness,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Joe is in Italy for now, and Teresa is in New Jersey. Their primary focus is and will remain their four beautiful daughters.” Another insider told Us, “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best. Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.” The Bravo personalities have both moved on — Teresa with Luis “Louie” Ruelas and Joe with Daniela Fittipaldi — but continue to honor each other on birthdays and holidays.