Joe Giudice Pays Tribute to Estranged Wife Teresa Giudice on Mother’s Day

Joe Giudice shared a heartfelt tribute to his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, who remains in his native Italy after he lost his appeal against his deportation, shared a video on Instagram featuring pictures of Teresa, 47, and their four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

The clip had the title Queen Mother and Ashanti‘s “Mother” — with the lyrics “I thank you and I love you” — as the soundtrack.

“I want to start by telling you how thankful I am for you,” he captioned the post. “I will never be able to say it enough times; THANK YOU. Thank you for everything. I know while I’m not around You will always do whatever needs to be done to make sure our girls are safe. You are a beautiful and wonderful mother. I will always be grateful to you. #mothersday #appreciation #thankyou #wonderfulmom #amazingmom #queenmom.”

While Joe wasn’t in the U.S. to celebrate with Teresa and their daughters, the girls made sure to spoil their mom on Sunday morning. The cookbook author shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories that showed the wonderful breakfast her kids made for her, including eggs and bacon, pancakes that spelled out I U and pignolia cookies as well as a present and a painting by Audriana.

“Oh, my god, look what my girls did for me,” the Bravo star raved in the videos. “Thank you, girls. You girls are the best. Best Mother’s Day. Love, love, love.”

Teresa announced her split from Joe in December after 20 years of marriage. It came a month after she and their daughters visited Joe in Italy after he flew there in October following a 41-month prison sentence and several months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

“Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. … They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

The Standing Strong author’s brother, Joe Gorga, confirmed in April that Teresa had started divorce proceedings, saying during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the “paperwork is almost done.”