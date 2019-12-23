



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s the reunion everyone has been waiting for. Joe Giudice returns to The Real Housewives of New Jersey in the show’s midseason teaser, released on Monday, December 23. In the video for the second half of season 10, Teresa Giudice and daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, head to Italy to see Joe, 47 — and the reunion is an emotional one.

“I’m nervous,” Teresa, 47, admits to Dolores Catania while packing for the November trip. When the girls see Joe for the first time, everyone is crying and hugging. Soon, they explore Italy and see how gorgeous it is — rainbow and all.

“I just couldn’t believe that we’re all finally together again,” Milania says through tears while at dinner with her family. However, things aren’t great between Joe and Teresa.

“You marry somebody, they’re supposed to protect you and then everything came crashing down,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum tells Joe. He then asks, “Do you just want to end it now?”

Joe, who is was transferred to ICE custody in March following 41 months in prison for fraud, is awaiting a final decision on the case for deportation.

A month after their Italy trip, Joe and Teresa decided to call it quits after 20 years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed on December 17. “Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids. The girls will be going to Italy in December, Teresa will be staying home.”

The pair have remained cordial through their split. On Saturday, December 21, the Standing Strong author was seen cozying up to Anthony Delorenzo, a contractor who she’s been close with for years. Then, hours later, she commented on an Instagram photo of Joe. “The beard looks good,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo Wednesdays, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.