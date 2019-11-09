



Living it up! Joe Giudice is making the most of his visit with wife Teresa Giudice and their four daughters while his nearest and dearest are in Italy.

“Italian strong,” Joe, 47, captioned a family photo shared via Instagram on Friday, November 8. The businessman stood in the middle of his girls — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — while Teresa, 47, took a place on the outside.

Earlier on Friday, Joe posted Instagram Story videos from his adventures with his loved ones. He found “Mommy’s favorite Bellini” to celebrate the group’s reunion but had some trouble removing the cork. “To new beginnings and my amazing family,” he wrote. He even joked in the clip that Italy is a “terrible place” as the gang surveyed their accommodations in Sala Consilina.

Joe, Teresa and the girls took photos by the water on Saturday, November 9, and appeared to have a camera crew from The Real Housewives of New Jersey with them. “Me and my girls,” he captioned the shot.

The family reunited earlier this week for the first time since Joe’s release from ICE custody.

Melissa Gorga confirmed on Wednesday, November 6, that the brood was on their way to Italy. “At this point, they don’t know each other anymore. And they need to get to know each other again,” the 40-year-old reality star said during an appearance on GMA’s Strahan, Sara and Keke. “It’s only fair to give her that minute to get back together and see how they feel. It’s been a long time. She’s on her way to Italy right now and we’ll see what goes down. That’s a long time to be away from your husband.”

Joe was ordered to be deported in October 2018. He was transferred to ICE custody in March following 41 months in prison for fraud. He is still awaiting a final decision on his case.

The couple hinted at divorce during their tell-all interview with Andy Cohen in October. “I’m going to be honest with you, I haven’t seen him in three years and eight months,” Teresa admitted. “I do love him as a person. I don’t know how I’m going to feel when I see him.”

Joe added: “If we stay together, we stay together. If we don’t, we don’t. We’ll see.”