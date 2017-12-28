Enjoying the ☀️ A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Dec 28, 2017 at 11:59am PST

A tropical getaway! Teresa Giudice is spending the last week of the year enjoying a family vacation in Cancun, Mexico. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star escaped the cold weather in her home state and traded it in for a holiday vacation with her four daughters and her father, Giacinto Gorga.

The Bravo star shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday, December 28, of herself with her daughter Audriana, 8. “Enjoying the ☀️,” Teresa, 45, wrote along with the photo of them standing in front of the ocean. The reality star showed off her toned figure in a black, two-piece bikini, which she paired with stylish sunglasses.

Her other daughters — Milania, 11, Gabriella, 13, and Gia, 16 — are also there for the family getaway, while Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, flew down to Jamaica instead.

The family parted ways and headed to their tropical destinations after spending Christmas Eve together. The Standing Strong author shared a photo on Instagram on Monday, December 25, of the clan posing in front of the tree. “Merry Christmas from our Family to yours 🎄🎁🌲,” she captioned the snap.

Her husband, Joe Giudice, is visibly missing from the family portrait since he is currently serving time at FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania. Joe, 45, began serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud in March and was transferred to FCI Allenwood around Thanksgiving from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the transfer affected Teresa and her children’s visitations rights, and they wouldn’t be able to see him until the new year once the new paperwork is approved.

Teresa previously spoke to Us Weekly about what will happen to their marriage after he’s released. “When he gets home, we’ll see,” she told Us in September about whether she forgives him or not. “We have to ride this whole thing out. He has to serve his time, come home and do amazing. And then I’ll answer that question. But I am giving him a chance. That’s why I’m standing by him.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!