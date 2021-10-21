Happily ever after! Teresa Giudice is engaged to her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, Us Weekly confirms.

Ruelas, 46, popped the question in Greece during a special moment that included candles, roses, a violinist and fireworks.

Giudice, 49, offered fans a glimpse at their getaway on Tuesday, October 19, via Instagram, writing, “Don’t ever stop dreaming❤️ #love #soulmate #greece🇬🇷,” alongside an adorable photo of the couple.

Us confirmed in November 2020 that the Celebrity Apprentice 5 alum was dating Ruelas after the twosome went Instagram official. They later confirmed they started dating in July of that year. The Standing Strong author was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years before they called it quits in December 2019. The exes share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

Teresa recently gushed about Ruelas while celebrating their one-year anniversary.

“A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving. You take great care and consideration in everything you do. You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you,” the reality star gushed via Instagram in July. “I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows. ❤️❤️.

Ahead of the exciting news, Teresa’s Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Jackie Goldschneider hinted that a proposal had to be in the works.

“I think I would probably be the last person that she tells, but I see on Instagram that they’re on vacation right now in Greece and Louie is saying something big is gonna happen,” Goldschneider, 45, exclusively told Us on Tuesday while celebrating the launch of Dave Quinn’s new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé, at Capitale in New York City. “So, I mean, unless they’re gonna be, like, jaunting off in a hot air balloon, I have to believe that the big thing happening is something along the lines of [an] engagement, but what do I know?”

Meanwhile, Melissa Gorga added that she know Ruelas was The One for her sister-in-law.

“I think they’re both just in a spot that they’re ready for love and they’re ready to be with their end-all person, and so when you find two people that are in the right place at the right time and they’re both wanting the same things, it just works,” Gorga, 42, detailed to Us at the same event on Tuesday.

