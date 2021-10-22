‘Housewives’ Recap with David Yontef: Erika Jayne Gains Sympathy

Feeling sorry for Erika Jayne? Part two of the explosive Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion found Erika getting some sympathy from viewers as she opened up about her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s affairs and legal trouble.

Host of “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast David Yontef joined Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast to break down the big reunion.

“It’s the most sympathetic I’ve been toward Erika in the past, like, many months,” Yontef told Us. “I think if she just acted differently on social media in the past many months, I think it would be much more split of where people were [feeling toward her]. So, if we saw this other side of her like, ‘I have to rebuild my life,’ you’re not going have total sympathy, but there would be more.”

During the Wednesday, October 20, episode, the Pretty Mess author, 50, who, along with Tom, 82, has been accused of embezzling money intended for the families of plane crash victims, explained why she needed to start focusing on herself and not her estranged husband.

“His life is over. He’s in his 80s. He’s in a memory care facility. His career is over and done,” Erika explained to Andy Cohen. “I just turned 50. I cannot allow all of this to destroy me and take me to a place that I cannot recover. I have to survive this.”

Erika also alleged she handed over “every paycheck she ever made” to Tom, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia and was placed under a conservatorship.

“I didn’t understand when Andy kept saying, like, ‘Why don’t you leave?’ And she’s like, ‘I didn’t stay for the money. I didn’t leave because I didn’t have access to the money.’ I’m, like, this is the exact same thing,” Yontef explained to Us. “It’s not, like, a nuance. She’s like, ‘I didn’t leave because I couldn’t access the money and I would have nothing,’ but you would still have this $600,000 salary. Yes, it’s way less than what you’re used to, but I’m sorry, the average American can’t feel sorry for you when you’re making this.”

According to reports, Erika, who denied knowing anything about Tom’s alleged actions, made $600,000 for season 11 of the reality show.

For more, including why Cynthia Bailey butted heads with Ramona Singer on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, listen to Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast.