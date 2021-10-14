Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills documented Erika Jayne’s ups and downs amid her divorce from Tom Girardi and their subsequent legal woes — and the reunion was no different.

Much to Andy Cohen’s surprise, the 50-year-old reality star kicked off Wednesday, October 13, episode by revealing she was “looking forward to closing this chapter and moving on” by answering questions at the reunion.

“There’s obviously so much going on with you this season. And it’s a highly unusual situation because things are still unfolding as we speak. And even between the time that we taped this and airing, new things could come out,” Andy, 53, said. (The RHOBH reunion taped on September 10.) “I mean, how are you feeling about finally kind of addressing this stuff with the viewers?”

Erika responded, “I’m happy to do so. I’m happy to say everything that I can say. Please understand, there are some things I cannot answer. But I will do my best to give every part of the story that I can. This is the toughest part of my life. And I asked for patience with the ladies — and got some and some I didn’t. I asked for an understanding that these things are complicated, that I was finding them out in real time myself, and I don’t have all the answers and still do not have all the answers to this day.”

The Pretty Mess author noted that it was “really, really” hard to watch the season back, noting she felt “disappointment, anger, sadness, and then some hope and some love and some support” from her costars. (Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff and “friend” Kathy Hilton all starred on season 11.)

After filing for divorce from Tom in November 2020, the pair were named in a class action lawsuit that alleged their split was a “sham” to hide assets. They were also accused of embezzling funds intended for the families of plane crash victims. Erika has since been accused of receiving $25 million in misused funds from Tom’s former firm, Girardi Keese, over the years. In addition to maintaining that she didn’t know about Tom’s alleged wrongdoings, her lawyer has denied she is liable for the money.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.