Ready to rumble! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast brought the heat while filming the season 11 reunion.

“The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies,” host Andy Cohen said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on September 13, before confirming that Erika Jayne was in the hot seat for a lot of the special. “I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and then I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

The Most Talkative author, 53, revealed that Erika, 50, “answers everything,” including where her and estranged husband Tom Girardi stand amid their ongoing legal battle.

Erika, who split from Tom, 82, in November 2020, started making headlines after the former couple were accused of stealing settlement funds intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash. The TV personality has continually claimed that she had no knowledge of her estranged spouse’s legal issues.

Fans have watched the drama unfold during the show’s current season — and saw how Erika’s costars reacted to her alleged part in the scandal. Now, the Georgia native will again share her side of the story and isn’t afraid to call out her fellow castmates for their harsh comments.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in September that the “Pretty Mess” singer was “looking forward to confronting the girls” and “won’t be holding back” about what they said about her during filming.

The insider added that Erika is only close with Lisa Rinna at the moment and “hasn’t been communicating with the other Housewives.”

When it comes to the reunion, Andy teased that “nothing was left on the table.” He told his radio listeners that he feels “really good about everything we did.”

Scroll down to see what fans can expect from the RHOBH reunion: