RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Regrets Her Feud With Costar Crystal Kung Minkoff

A different perspective. Following a dramatic season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke is reflecting on what she would change about her relationship with costar Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Sutton, 49, admitted on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast that she doesn’t agree with her decision to interrupt Crystal, 36, during the group’s conversation about racial stereotypes in Lake Tahoe, California.

“Well, of course, I regret interrupting Crystal. It’s a huge regret and it doesn’t represent who I am as a person,” the reality star said on Monday, August 23. “I’m just very sorry for that moment, and it was not a proud moment for me. I think to learn that humility was a big lesson for me.”

During a May episode of the Bravo series, Crystal was weighing in when Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais discussed their past problems. At the time, Garcelle, 54, brought up the layered stereotyping that comes with her being a Black woman on the show, which sometimes goes unnoticed by her white costars.

Crystal, who is the first Asian-American Housewife on RHOBH, tried to open up about her own experience, explaining, “As someone who’s not white, when it hits you from stereotypes it can be so painful that you can’t see anything else.”

As the Real Coco founder tried to add more to the conversation, she was interrupted by the Georgia native.

“Do you wanna talk about when I see dumbass rednecks on the TV and that’s supposed to be me?” Sutton pointed out to the others. “And that’s supposed to be me? I also have a stereotype but I don’t want to bring it up!”

Looking back on it now, Sutton thinks she “really made a mistake” by not letting Crystal continue to make her point.

“Now, I’ve watched it a couple of times and, you know, I just should’ve been quiet. I was talking and I interrupted her and I shouldn’t have done it,” she added on Monday. “And even the next morning, I still kept talking and I just needed to be quiet and just listen, because what she was saying, I completely agree with. And I just should have let her say it.”

Sutton said that she hopes “viewers get to hear” what Crystal wanted to say, but she’s aware that their feud masked the message. The Bravolebrity explained that she “can be difficult to get to know” because of some nervous tendencies.

“Because I’m shy, I act in a strange way, a little bit. And some people can’t adjust to that as quickly, so that can be part of it,” she detailed. “And I think maybe [it’s the] same for her. I think, maybe, she’s a bit shy as well. So it took us longer to get to know each other than the other girls.”

Sutton previously apologized for their feud after the episode aired three months ago.

“Despite Crystal and my strained relationship at the time, it was disrespectful to interrupt her and not listen to her express her truth,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “My life is blessed by the diversity of my relationships and I am committed to become a better listener to understand the painful realities experienced by people of color. … I am sorry. I will do better and be better.”

Crystal issued her own response soon after, writing, “Thank you, Sutton. Your apology means a lot to me, and I’m sure it means a lot to many others with similar lived experiences. Asian Americans are often expected not to share their opinions, but despite this stereotype, I believe that everyone deserves to be heard. I consciously re-wired myself to be outspoken and share my feelings whenever possible and I encourage my children to do the same.”

She elaborated on her decision to speak up after becoming a main cast member on the Bravo show.

“Now that my platform has grown, I feel I have a duty to speak up for others who don’t yet feel safe using their own voices. Listening to one another and validating our different experiences and perspectives are how we will all grow as individuals, and as a society,” she continued. “Thank you for that commitment, Sutton.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.