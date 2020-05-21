Garcelle Beauvais and Denise Richards did not hold back while discussing Kyle Richards — and her outfit — on the Wednesday, May 20, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Garcelle, 53, and Denise, 49, went in on Kyle, 51, on their car ride home from Erika Jayne’s astrology reading with Lisa Rinna.

“Not that I need to be validated by Kyle. I feel like I’ve said things and she didn’t even reply,” the Jamie Foxx Show alum told Denise and Lisa on Wednesday’s episode before shading Kyle’s outfit. “What she was wearing tonight was hideous.”

The Wild Things star agreed, adding that Kyle talks “at” her costars and “not to us.”

“She doesn’t f—king listen,” Denise declared.

While watching the two women laugh at her outfit, Kyle took to Twitter.

“Garcelle snickering that my outfit is hideous while wearing stretchy purple knee high boots with a pink suit dress … that her stylist picked for her #rhobh,” the Halloween actress wrote in since-deleted tweet.

Kyle also defended herself against Garcelle’s claims that she hasn’t been welcoming to her.

“I’d only seen Garcelle the few times you have seen us together on #RHOBH and got along great. Dinner at my home we sat in the same chair laughing & having fun,” she tweeted. “I have been nothing but nice to Garcelle. Go back and watch the prior episodes #rhobh.”

Kyle then called out Lisa, 56, for not sticking up for her on the car ride: “Trying to think of one time anyone defended me. Like maybe now would be a good time Rinna #rhobh.”

Garcelle and Denise weren’t the only ones fighting with Kyle during Wednesday’s episode.

“Everyone coming for me like the first party out of quarantine #rhobh,” she tweeted.

The former child star also went head-to-head with Erika and Dorit Kemsley after they poked fun at Kyle’s close friendship with Teddi Mellencamp.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.