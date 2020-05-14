She’s f—king Denise Richards, Kyle! Kyle Richards took to Twitter during the Wednesday, May 13, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills … and she had a lot to say.

Kyle, 51, first accused Denise, 49, of enlisting 16-year-old daughter Sami Sheen to stage a scene slamming the women on Wednesday’s episode.

“This feels like a set up to me …” the Halloween actress tweeted. “Clearly Denise had this conversation with her daughter prior to this and decided to have this conversation on camera.”

The Bold and the Beautiful star fired back, tweeting, “No Kyle … it actually happened on camera twice. Ask our producers.”

Denise sat down with Sami, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, on Wednesday’s episode to discuss the NSFW comments made by Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and the other ladies at a dinner party at Denise and husband Aaron Phypers’ home on the May 6 episode. While the Wild Things actress was concerned that Sami and her friends overheard the women discussing threesomes during the dinner, the teenager laughed it off.

During the same get-together, Denise and Kyle went head-to-head over Dorit Kemsley’s decision to prioritize glam over Teddi Mellencamp’s wellness retreat. As a result, Kyle stormed out of Denise’s party early. She apologized on Wednesday episode for leaving without saying goodbye.

“I love Kyle’s half-assed apology, because she doesn’t give a s—t [about] what I have to f—king say, she only cares about getting her point across,” Denise said in her confessional on Wednesday’s episode. “And I find that really f—king selfish.”

Denise didn’t stop there, however. Later on in the episode, she confronted Kyle during a cast dinner about calling her costars “fake ass bitches.”

Kyle argued that “everybody has that potential” to be fake.

“Even you Denise, who was down to earth, no makeup last year, you’re all of a sudden getting glam and having a diamond ice sculpture at your house,” she said. “Everybody’s so full of s—t.”

Denise fought back. “Why am I fake because of that?” I’ve been an actress in this business for a long time. I’ve done glam. Half the time you guys see me, I’m coming from f—king set,” she quipped before telling Kyle to stop interrupting her. “Do you realize you don’t let some people talk? You talk at us sometimes and not to us and you don’t listen. You need to be quiet! Stop! Do you ever let people talk!”

During her confessional, Denise threw even more shade at Kyle.

“I am f—king Denise Richards, Kyle,” she declared. “I don’t think these bitches know, I’ve been on every f—king magazine cover you could possibly imagine that they would want to be on.”

Denise wasn’t the only person who Kyle confronted via Twitter. The former American Women producer also got into a heated exchange with Dorit, 43.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling for the details on Kyle vs. Dorit: