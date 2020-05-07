The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are known for their glam squads, but Kyle Richards wasn’t happy when Dorit Kemsley prioritized her look over Teddi Mellencamp’s wellness retreat on the Wednesday, May 6, episode of the Bravo hit.

“You came late you can’t leave early,” Kyle, 51, told her costar on the episode. “I’m trying to be respectful and I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. I’ve been up since 5 a.m.”

After Dorit, 43, revealed that she got up at 4 a.m, Kyle replied, “To do what?”

“I have a f—king life, Kyle,” the swimsuit designer quipped. “I have a f—king life. I didn’t wake up to come straight here.”

While the drama was airing on Wednesday evening, the Halloween actress took to Twitter.

“Saying you having a f—king life but came late because you wanted to have your hair and make up done doesn’t exactly classify as having a life,” Kyle tweeted. “First of all, I was not upset with Dorit in the beginning … I just don’t get putting vanity/ glam before friendship. It all went south when she said she had a f—king life.”

While Dorit didn’t directly reply to Kyle, she made her feelings known too.

“I didn’t want to go all day without seeing my kids or sit in an extra hour of traffic,” she wrote via Twitter. “I was there for 9 hours + 4 hours of driving. What I choose to do in my personal time is my business – whether it’s glamming, taking pics for Instagram, or promoting my brand #beverlybeach.”

Dorit also poked fun at the drama by reposting her glamour shots on Instagram.

“The picture that caused such an uproar on tonight’s episode of #rhobh,” she wrote alongside one pic. “If only I was looking into the future here and could see how upset this pic would make someone.”

In a second caption, she added, “Beverly Beach Barbie 👱🏻‍ reporting for support duty at All In.”

Dorit previously teased her issues with Kyle during an interview with Us Weekly last month.

“Little Kyle and I, we have our moments, for sure,” she told Us on April 11. “I think we feel comfortable enough in our friendship that we can get really heated and go at one another, and then … we can find a way to resolve it. It’s not forever — it doesn’t ever feel like forever — but we have a difference in opinion quite a bit in this season.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.