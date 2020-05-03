Teddi Mellencamp is a real life Superwoman. Between tending to her three young children, managing a business and filming a show, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, still manages to set time aside and focus on herself.

Staying fit is crucial for the Bravo personality, both physically and mentally. “I always work out in the morning,” she says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Mellencamp, who welcomed daughter Dove in February, is working hard on her post-baby body despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“Right after I had Dove and [this pandemic] started happening in the world,” she told Us in April, “I noticed that I was turning to food and being like, ‘Well, I need that Aperol spritz right now,’ so that’s why I got approved and started doing a postpartum program early.” She even noted that she was back to “spinning the day I gave birth.”

The All in By Teddy accountability coach also likes to make sure she’s eating right. While she’s often seen drinking wine on the Real Housewives, Mellencamp likes to make sure she has a balanced diet.

“If I’m gonna go out to dinner, let’s say I have steak and asparagus or whatever. I then would choose, ‘Am I going to have dessert or am I going to drink?’” the businesswoman told Us in March 2019. “So it’s making that choice … Before, when I would diet I would have things like anger about it like, ‘I deserve to have these things!’ Now this is a choice.”

Another one of her daily musts? Going for a daily walk with her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and their kids: Slate, 7, Cruz, 5, and 2-month-old Dove. “[It’s a] great midday bonding boost,” she notes.

Scroll down to see what else Mellencamp does everyday to stay healthy.