Looking ahead! Teddi Mellencamp is already working out one month after her daughter Dove’s birth.

“Right after I had Dove and [this pandemic] started happening in the world, I noticed that I was turning to food and being like, ‘Well, I need that Aperol spritz right now,’ so that’s why I got approved and started doing a postpartum program early,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I kind of wanted to nip that.”

While the reality star says “it’s fine to have those things,” letting food be a “crutch” is not her “ideal.”

The Bravo personality explains, “That’s why I switched it around and have my own coaches coaching me to get me back to good habits. … [I’m] going to keep sharing no matter the outcome.”

John Mellencamp’s daughter and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, welcomed Dove on February 25. The couple already share Slate, 7, and Cruz, 5, and the Skyline Security Management CEO, 42, is already the father of Isabella, 11, from a previous relationship.

When the All In by Teddi accountability coach was criticized for going on a walk with her infant last month, she fired back on social media.

“Fresh air is good for a baby,” the Indiana native told one of her Instagram followers. “Enclosed places filled with people are not.”

The walk came a week after the “Teddi Tea Pod” host showed off her postpartum body in a mirror selfie, featuring her “high waisted compression panties.”

“[Reality] is embracing and loving this body of mine,” she captioned the February upload. “It is lots of laughs when Cruz asks why my stomach hasn’t deflated.”

Now Teddi is working out from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from walks with her kids to free live workouts on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for All In.

She didn’t work out as much after giving birth to her first two children, the fitness guru admits to Us. “It took a big toll on my mental health not having that outlet, but also not having the strength to tell my husband what I need,” Teddi explains to Us. “Like, ‘I need this hour for me. I need you to step up so that I can take care of myself in order to take better care of the kids.’”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi