Teddi Mellencamp Claps Back at Criticism for Taking Newborn Daughter Outside

Mother knows best. Teddi Mellencamp fired back at a social media user who criticized her for taking her newborn daughter, Dove, on a walk.

“Isn’t she to [SIC] young to be out and about just asking,” a user commented on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s Instagram photo hiking with her costar Kyle Richards on Wednesday, March 4.

Mellencamp quipped back, “Fresh air is good for a baby. Enclosed places filled with people are not. 💕”

The Bravo personality and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, welcomed their baby girl on February 25. The couple are also parents of daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5. (Arroyave, 42, also has an 11-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.)

Richards, 51, previously told Us Weekly that she was very emotional when she met Dove for the first time.

“I already went to the hospital to visit. I met the baby,” the former child actress told Us last month. “Her baby is the most beautiful baby. I cried my eyes out holding her. … I absolutely love [the name] and she’s just the most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen. I’m really not just saying that.”

Richards later thanked Mellencamp for letting her carry the baby on the aforementioned walk.

“Perfect morning hike with this angel and friends,” she wrote on Wednesday via Instagram. “Thanks @teddimellencamp for trusting me to carry her❤️ #LoveDove ❤️.”

Us broke the news in September 2019 that Mellencamp and Arroyave were expanding their family. “I said to my husband, ‘We don’t even fit in our cars anymore! Think about it, there’s six of us,’” she told Us at the time. “I’m like … ‘We’re going to start having to look at minivans! What’s happening?’ We have to really figure it out.”

Days after Dove’s arrival, the accountability coach revealed she has no plans for another child.

“Right after Dove was born, Edwin was like, ‘You know, babe? I could do another,’” Mellencamp told her Instagram followers on Wednesday. “I was like, ‘What?’ I mean, to be honest, no, probably not. But I never say never.”