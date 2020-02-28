Welcome to the world! Kyle Richards visited Teddi Mellencamp in the hospital and met her and Edwin Arroyave’s newborn daughter, Dove.

“I already went to the hospital to visit,” the actress, 51, told Us Weekly and other reporters of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar, 38, on Thursday, February 27, at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening. “I met the baby. … Her baby is the most beautiful baby. I cried my eyes out holding her.”

The California native added, “At first I was like, ‘Dove?’ I teased her about it! But now I absolutely love it and she’s just the most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen. I’m really not just saying that.”

Mellencamp announced her daughter’s arrival on Tuesday, February 25, and posted her and Arroyave’s first photo with the little one the following day. “Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you. #aboutlastnight,” the accountability coach captioned her Wednesday, February 26, Instagram upload.

John Mellencamp’s daughter, who also shares daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5, with the Skyline Security Management CEO, 42, went on to announce their third child’s name.

Prior to giving birth, the Indiana native was open about her struggle to choose a baby name separate from Bravo cast members “and their animals.” She told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019: “I need help. I can’t do all these things. People are DMing me like, ‘Well you can’t do that. That’s this person.’ Or, ‘You gotta do that?’ But then that person [has] a dog named that. I’m like, I can’t be revolving my name choices around everybody Bravo loves and their animals. I would run out.”

Teddi went on to tell Us that her son had chosen names like “Catboy and Pugsley” because he was “so pissed” to find out he had a little sister on the way instead of a baby brother.

Last month, the then-pregnant star narrowed her final name choices down to Presley, Shay and Dove. “We’re going to wait until we meet her, but I know what’s going to go down,” she told Us exclusively in January.

Mellencamp and Arroyave wed in July 2011 in Indiana. The Colombia native is also dad of 11-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan