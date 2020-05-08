Denise Richards just delivered the most epic clap back after Kyle Richards called her a ragamuffin.

On Thursday, May 7, the model took to Instagram to share a series of old magazine covers she has appeared on. “Going down memory lane with this #ragamuffin,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, referencing a fight she had with fellow castmate Kyle in this week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’s episode. “Just a few covers to share for #tbt.”

For those who may not be familiar, on the May 6 episode of the hit Bravo series, Kyle got into it with many fellow housewives. When Denise tried to come to their defense, Kyle made some mean comments under her breath. “This one, who’s never worn anything but a f–king mop top ponytail her whole life,” she whispered to Sutton, before referring to Denise as a “ragamuffin.”

However, Kyle has since taken it back and even commented on Denise’s post Thursday. “Denise, you are absolutely beautiful. There is no doubt about that,” she wrote, explaining herself. “I was exhausted, emotional & felt everyone was coming at me. I got upset because I thought you of all people would get what I was saying because you yourself say you don’t get the glam thing and just wear a messy top knot. So I didn’t get the sudden change. With that said, I still regret that comment and was not the best version of myself that night. My apologies.”

This isn’t the first time Kyle explained herself. She also took to Twitter earlier in the week, writing, “My Mom used to call me that when I looked messy. She would say don’t run around like a ragamuffin. Doesn’t make it right that I said that. Not nice. Denise is beautiful no doubt. The margaritas, exhaustion & emotions not bringing out the best in me.”

Denise is definitely a beauty! To prove it, keep scrolling to see some of the iconic glossy magazine covers she shared on Thursday in retaliation.

