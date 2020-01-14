Christie Brinkley just posted a throwback bikini pic from the ‘70s that’s a great reminder as to why she’s the greatest supermodel of all time. However, there’s a lot more to her post than just her bangin’ bod and retro swimsuit.

On Monday, January 13, the 65-year-old took to Instagram to share a Cosmopolitan cover she appeared on back in 1977. As she pointed out in a lengthy caption, the string suit caused quite a stir back then.

“At the time all the bikinis were low slung on the hip,” she wrote. “This high leg cut made the hip a new erogenous zone. I couldn’t figure out how to put it on as just one string holds it all together! Francesco Scavullo shot all the covers for #cosmopolitan back then. He had a big umbrella with a string that ran from the middle of the umbrella which contained a light to the tip of your nose. You were in perfect light at the end of that string.”

She continued that back then, there were no retouching tools, so everything from hair to makeup had to be perfectly in place. But that wasn’t necessarily what she was worried about. Instead, she was concerned that she looked fat.

“I’m so glad that today our industry appreciates all shapes and sizes so we can just focus on being healthy. Not cookie cutter. Still there is something in some young girls that often makes them feel they just don’t measure up. I was one of them.”

She continued, “I look back at these and think that worry was such a waste of time. If only the perspective we gain with age that alleviates the worries could be passed on and absorbed by the younger generation …but I do think shifting the focus to feeling great is a giant step in the right direction. Just thinking out loud as I sift thru a few photos.”

Many people applauded her honesty and the steamy cover, including Kate Hudson. “Holy purple goddess,” she commented. “Everything about this.”