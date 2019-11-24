Sarah Hyland Posts Body-Positive Message With Pic That Made Her ‘Insecure’





Sarah Hyland took to Instagram on Saturday, November 23, to share an empowering photo that she says made her feel “insecure” about her body before she “readjusted” her attitude.

“To my fellow #invisibleillness warriors. It’s ok to be insecure about your body,” the Modern Family star, 28, captioned a photo taken on Friday, November 22, that showed her wearing leggings and sports bra. “Just remember to check in with yourself at least once a day and say thank you.”

The actress, who has undergone two kidney transplants and battled endometriosis, continued, “Our bodies have endured unfathomable feats that our minds barely have time to comprehend what has actually happened. With inflammation, excess water gain, and medications, my skin has a hard time bouncing back. I saw this picture and HATED it but quickly readjusted my attitude and decided to celebrate it. Love yourself and be patient. We are all stronger than we think we are.”

Hyland, who is engaged to Bachelor in Paradise’s Wells Adams, has been open about her health struggles and body image. After having a kidney transplant in 2012, she underwent a second one in 2017, shortly after her first date with Adams.

“Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors’ visits and taking thousands of pills. Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress. Then imagine having to do it all over again,” the Bachelorette alum told Us Weekly in December 2018. “I know Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman on film, but Sarah is the real-life version.”

In an interview with Self magazine in December 2018, Hyland spoke candidly about her second transplant after her body rejected the kidney donated by her father. She revealed that she was “very depressed” and contemplated suicide after doctors told her she would need another operation. The same month she underwent the surgery, she was accused of promoting anorexia because of her weight loss.

“My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like,” she wrote to her critics.

Hyland has revealed in the past that she wore Spanx to flatten the bulge in her stomach from her transplants, but in August, she shared a candid post on Instagram about not wearing the shaping underwear to the Teen Choice Awards.

“Thank you to my ever-changing self confidence for making the decision to not wear Spanx,” she wrote, “and let my KUPA (kidney upper p—y area) shine like the badass bitch she is.”