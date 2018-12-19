Sarah Hyland revealed in a recent interview that having “the best boyfriend ever,” Wells Adams, is part of what helps her cope with kidney dysplasia, a debilitating illness that once led her to contemplate suicide. A year after the 28-year-old Modern Family star’s second kidney transplant, the Bachelorette alum, 34, is equally in awe of his love.

“Imagine having a vital organ replaced. Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors visits and taking thousands of pills. Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress. Then imagine, having to do it all over again. This time keeping it quiet while you recovered, all while trolls on the internet judged you for your appearance,” Adams tells Us Weekly exclusively of Hyland’s health journey. “Oh, and throw in filming the funniest show on TV and executive producing and starring in a movie … and never breaking down. Never losing it. I know Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman on film, but Sarah is the real-life version.”

