



“Yesterday I had my first nationally televised performance of a song I did with the amazing @jordanmcgraw,” the 28-year-old wrote on Monday, August 12. “I was terrified. I was excited. There was a PHENOMENAL crowd supporting us the entire way through. Thank you so much to everyone who watched! Thank you @teenchoicefox for having us!! And a final thank you to my ever changing self confidence for making the decision to not wear spanx and let my KUPA (kidney upper p–y area) shine like the badass bitch she is. 💖💖💖💖”

Hyland, who has undergone two kidney transplants and multiple surgeries following a kidney dysphasia diagnosis, explained earlier this year that she wore two pairs of Spanx to the Oscars to hide the bulge from her second kidney transplant.

The actress and singer has expressed body positivity before. In 2017, for example, she told off body-shamers online. “I don’t mind when you say that I look pregnant,” she wrote. “Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life.”

The 2019 Choice Comedy TV Actress nominee has dabbled in music before, with featured parts on songs by Boyce Avenue and BoTalks between 2015 and 2018. She also performed on the soundtrack of the 1999 TV movie Annie. “Met at a Party,” her duet with McGraw, 32, was released by Republic Records on Friday, August 9.

Hyland attended the awards show on Sunday with her fiancé, Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams, who popped the question to her in July with a diamond ring estimated at $200,000. On Instagram, she called the proposal “that can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, World Series kind of stuff.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!